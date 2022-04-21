COLE COUNTY - Emergency Medical Services in Cole County will soon have increased salaries for new hires in order to encourage more applicants.
The Cole County Commission approved the increase on Tuesday, after a presentation from EMS Chief Eric Hoy.
Starting on July 10, Cole County paramedic salaries will go from from $51,000 to $58,000. Dispatcher salaries will go from $31,000 to $37,500, and emergency medical technician salaries will go from $31,000 to $40,000.
While Hoy hopes the pay increase will attract more applicants, he says the biggest hurdle is the lack of trained health care workers across the board.
"Currently, the biggest impact we see is there's just not as many health care workers out there," Hoy said. "Not as many people are enrolling in schools, not as many people are taking the training, so it really does create a smaller group for us to recruit from."
With the lack of health care workers, the goal is to remain competitive with other emergency services in the area. Cole County EMS produced a study comparing the department's salaries to neighboring districts and found that many had higher starting salaries.
For example, it found the starting salary for Miller County paramedics is at $56,206. For EMTs, it's at $41,947. University Hospital paramedics start at $61,644 and its EMTs start at $47,650.
Hoy hopes the increases will also help compensate workers for the difficult job.
"They work a 56-hour work week, so while it may seem like we're making a fairly drastic change in our pay scale, these people really do work very hard," Hoy said. "Sometimes there are sleepless nights; there are missed holidays."
The department also plans to open a new station that will add another ambulance for overnight calls to help deal with increased demand during the pandemic. Hoy said in 2019, the station responded to 9,500 calls. In 2021, they responded to 12,000.
Hoy says the pay change also comes with more streamlined hours. If you are interested in applying, visit its website for more information.