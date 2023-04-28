COLE COUNTY − Cole County Emergency Medical Services will return nearly $300,000 back to the state after a clerical error four years ago.
In 2019, Cole County EMS was given nearly $600,000 through a state-funded Ground Emergency Medical Plan (GEMT) through MO HealthNet. In a recent audit, it found that number should’ve been cut in half.
GEMT was created to offset possible revenue losses for EMS when giving ambulance transportation to patients with government-funded insurance like Medicaid.
The overpayment was due to a transposition of data by the third-party billing service Cole County used at the time, according to Eric Hoy, chief of Cole County EMS.
This means the billing service mistakenly entered more ambulance transportations for patients with Medicaid than the actual number, making GEMT send Cole County EMS more money than it should have.
Hoy says it won’t be a problem for them to return the money since it was put to the side the moment it was received.
“That money was sequestered, mainly until these audits were completed,” he said.
Hoy also mentioned that 2019 was the first year Cole County EMS participated in the GEMT program, which was before he was the chief. The GEMT program had just been introduced to the state in 2017, so there was little knowledge on what the county could get reimbursed for, according to Hoy.
“When the program started, there was a lot of confusion on what is reportable and what is not,” Hoy said. “It’s not uncommon to have to return some of this money.”
Even with Cole County sending a much higher amount back to the state than normal, it isn’t an issue since they had put the money into a contingency fund and haven't touched it since.
“In one aspect we could say that we were lucky, but in the other aspect it was probably some good foresight and planning that that money was sequestered away in a contingency fund and not utilized in our everyday operations," Hoy said.
Once the state receives the money back, the county will get back a non-federal share of around $27,000.