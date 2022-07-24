JEFFERSON CITY - Volunteers worked on the final preparations before the Cole County Fair opens to the public Monday.
Fair organizers said the triple-degree temperatures Sunday morning and didn't slow their work down too much.
"This is our 72nd annual, so we've dealt with heat before," Finance Chairman Sandy Backes said. "Basically just putting fans in buildings but that's really all you can do. And pray for better weather."
Backes said one of the challenges this year was a finding enough volunteers to operate the rides. Last year, issues with the rides caused the fair to shut them down.
"So, last year our carnival rides were down," Backes said. "But this year, I think we've got more rides again this year because he was able to get more workers to come out and actually help."
The fair is set to feature the sort of rides and activities that have been present in past years, but their are two big events making their debut at the fair.
An ATV Rodeo is scheduled for opening night and a Go-Kart race is set for Wednesday night.
Even though the fair does not start until Monday afternoon, the Cole County 4-H held its small animals show Sunday which featured chickens, goats, sheep and even rabbits.
"They bring all their animals out that they've been working on for several months, several weeks, they get them prepped," 4-H Coordinator Stephanie Howard said. "Then they have judges out here that are reviewing them to see which animal is better if it's good to sell."
The 4-H event began last Friday and is set to conclude Wednesday.
The Cole County Fair is free to the public on Monday for opening day, but the prices go up from there. Tuesday and Wednesday will be $10 and then Thursday through Saturday will be $15.