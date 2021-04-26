COLE COUNTY - This past weekend, the CDC reported that more than 5 million people skipped their second COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
This accounts for nearly 8% of those who received their first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
KOMU 8 News wanted to look into this national statistic on a local scale.
The Cole County Health Department has been holding daily vaccination clinics at the Capital Mall. Their goal is to vaccinate 1,000 people per day at these vaccine clinics.
The Cole County Health Department said they want to work on getting the clinics advertised to make residents more aware.
Tara Ferguson, Immunization Coordinator for the Cole County Health Department, said the goal of marketing the clinic is to let residents know, "if they want the vaccine, they can come in and get it."
While some vaccine recipients have hesitations because of possible symptoms and side effects, this has not been a large problem in Cole County.
"We’ve had some people that are worried just about the symptoms that they would experience after their second dose, and what I tell them is, 'each person’s different, not everybody is going to react to it the same,'" she said. "Making sure you’re drinking lots of water, you can take over the counter medications to help with the symptoms if you were to have any, but not everybody is the same. Some people will have symptoms and some people won’t."
The Cole County Health Department has not started second doses at their mall clinic yet, but they said from previous clinics, the number of people who have not come back for their second dose is minimal
"I can probably count on my hands how many people didn’t come back for their second dose," Ferguson said.
For one vaccine recipient at the clinic, the motivation to come back for his second dose comes from the fact that if he didn't, he would have to start the whole vaccination process over again.
Although the vaccine can be scary and nerve wracking to some, recipients have a variety of motivations to receive it.
Elvira Lovelace, a vaccine recipient, said she got the vaccine to "keep us safe, keep the community safe and keep your kids safe."
Norman Goins, a vaccine recipient who had COVID-19 in December, said he got the vaccine because he felt that he should for his family and himself.
Goins had one message to give to residents on the fence about the vaccine.
"If you’re skeptical about it, I understand, I am also. Basically you only live once, what's gonna happen? It's gonna help you in the long run," he said.
Ferguson reiterated this statement.
"The benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risk of the potential symptoms you might experience short term," she said.
The Cole County Health Department will hold its daily vaccination clinic at the Capital Mall this week, Monday through Thursday, April 26-29. First doses of the Pfizer vaccine are offered at the event.
Appointments can be made online at the vaccine navigator website for slots between 9 a.m. to 3:30pm. Walk-ins are welcome as well, but only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The health department has doses available to vaccinate 1,000 people per day, but on Monday, 85 people were scheduled, and by half way through the event, they had vaccinated about 50.