COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Health Department (CCHD) said there has been minimal waste of COVID-19 vaccines.
Across the nation, over 82 million COVID-19 vaccines have gone to waste since December 2020.
The majority of the waste comes from expired vaccines or from multi-dose vials, according to NBC.
NBC also said stores like Walmart and CVS are responsible for a quarter of the waste.
In Cole County, the health department said they have not thrown out any of the vaccine doses from expiration or from being spoiled.
Chezney Schulte, the communicable disease expert for the CCHD, said the health department works with other counties in the area to make sure doses are not going bad.
"If an expiration date is approaching we are utilizing that vaccine first before other doses in our inventory," Schulte said. "And also communicating with local county health departments, as well as health care partners in the area, to say that we have these doses, vaccine expiration is approaching, would you be able to utilize these doses before they would expire?"
She said this practice has allowed the CCHD to not waste vaccines before they expire, and it allows them to not have to order more doses then they need.
Schulte said more vaccines are being wasted on multi-dose vials because demand is not as high as it used to be.
CCHD only gives out vaccines on Thursdays to preserve the doses.
"We chose just one day a week so that we try to minimize that waste," Schulte said. "So that when people walk in, we knew hopefully enough people walked in on a Thursday to get that vaccine and utilize the doses in that multi-dose vial."
Schulte also said the amount of waste depends on how many people decide to get vaccinated that day. A normal multi-dose vial allows six people to get vaccinated. If seven people come into the clinic to get vaccinated in one day, then five doses are being wasted.
"I think that one day a week is a good way to combat that," Schulte said. "To ensure that, you know, the 12 people for example who come in that week are all on Thursday, they're not distributed every day of the week and then we're lending to more waste."
Schulte said a big way to stop vaccine waste is to create single-dose vials.