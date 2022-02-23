COLE COUNTY - After seeing some of the highest COVID numbers for a while in January, the Cole County Health Department reported a sharp decline in COVID cases in the month of February.
On Jan. 18, the health department reported 250 COVID-19 cases.
A month later, on Feb. 18, the health department reported just 17 COVID-19 cases.
Cole County Health Department Communicable Disease Coordinator Chezney Schulte said the decline in numbers don't necessarily have one set reason.
"It could be people taking more precautions, maybe people understand the importance of staying home if they're sick, or trying to distance from others," Chezney said. "Vaccines could certainly play a role as well, just in helping to avoid hospitalization avoid severe illness."
Chezney said the numbers are difficult to know how accurate the trends are because of the number of people not reporting if they have some symptoms, or if they test positive on an at-home COVID test.
"We also have this virus that might just have this cyclical nature, it might just come in waves like this," Chezney said.
In 2021, the Cole County Health Department saw some of the same cyclical patterns.
On May 19, 2021, the health department reported two cases of the virus.
Just two months later on July 19, 2021, the health department reported 66 cases of the virus.
Chezney said a decrease in COVID cases also takes some of the stress off of health care workers.
"Just staff feeling appreciated and staff wanting to come to work during this time [helps]," Chezney said.
But as cases go down, it doesn't necessarily mean people are taking more precautions to fight against the virus.
"We've certainly seen, I'd say overall, just a decrease in interest in vaccine," Chezney said.
People also aren't testing as frequently, Chezney said.
Chezney said even though cases are going down, it doesn't mean the virus is over and that people should be stopping mitigation protocols.
"It is something that we can't expect to put an end date on, or a time when COVID is going to be born," Chezney said.
Chezney said it's important to take this time to keep focusing on staying physically fit to avoid serious problems in the case of contracting the virus.