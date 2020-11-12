COLE COUNTY- In a press briefing on Thursday, Cole County announced a their new approach to contact tracing in a COVID-19 update.
The new approach will allow positive cases to immediately notify their contacts as soon as they receive positive lab results.
With this new strategy in place, patients won't have to wait for instructions or information.
At the time of testing, patients will be instructed what to do while they wait and when results arrive.
The positive case will be expected to notify their contacts which eliminates the wait time for close contacts.
The Cole County Health Department will also provide educational information during consultations and working with local hospitals to increase educational campaigns.
Starting Friday, Nov. 13, if you are tested at any site in Cole County, you will be given an educational handout.
Starting next week, the number of new cases per day will still be shown on CCHD's website but the number of active cases will not be specified.
The CCHD encourages residents to continue limiting social interactions, stay home if sick and maintain social distancing.
As of Monday, there were 539 cases in isolation and 3,253 cases recovered.