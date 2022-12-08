COLE COUNTY - The man charged with involuntary manslaughter of his girlfriend posted bond Friday, after appearing virtually for his scheduled arraignment.
Joshua Wilbers, 23, was released after posting a $25,000 bond, according to online court records. Wilbers was arrested after MU student Hallie Williams, 20, was accidentally shot early Sunday, Nov. 28.
As part of his release, Wilbers must comply with conditions such as having no contact with the victim's family and not possessing firearms, drugs or alcohol.
Wilbers is scheduled to appear in a preliminary hearing Jan. 31 at 1 p.m.
"The issue of whether or not there is probable cause to believe my client committed a crime or felony offense will be taken up," attorney Daniel Hunt said.