COLE COUNTY - A man charged in the shooting deaths of two people on Thanksgiving in 2019 was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences Monday, according to Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson.
Torry Upchurch pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder during a pre-trial conference in January.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Upchurch shot and killed Earle Key Jr., 17, of Jefferson City, and Shantae Hill-Cook, 33, of Columbia, about three hours apart on the evening of Nov. 28, 2019.
Upchurch went to an apartment on West McCarty Street around 6 p.m., Key opened the door, and Upchurch shot him in the face, according to court documents.
Upchurch then went to the 2300 block of Southridge Drive, where he shot Hill-Cook multiple times, court documents said.
As police searched for a suspect, Upchurch walked into the lobby of the police department, covered in blood, according to court documents. Police said he told people in the lobby, "I know I committed two murders," then told them various details of what happened. Court documents said Upchurch then confirmed his role in the shootings to investigators.
According to state records, Upchurch was convicted of second-degree burglary and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony in 2014. In 2010, he was convicted of second-degree burglary and third-degree assault.