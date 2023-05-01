MONITEAU COUNTY - A Cole County man was killed in a crash Sunday after his truck traveled off the side of the road and overturned.
Rickey L. Reed, 63, of Centertown, was driving west on Little Moniteau Road, just two miles east of Highway 87, when he overcorrected and traveled off the left side of the road. His 2004 Ford Ranger hit fence posts and a tree before it overturned, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The time of the crash is unknown, according to the report. Reed was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the report said.
This is Troop F's fifth fatal crash for April and 16th for 2023.