JEFFERSON CITY - After problems with unreliable GPS services within the Cole County emergency medical service, help is on the way.
The department uses automatic vehicle location, which accesses wireless routers through cell phone signals to pass GPS coordinates back to its dispatch system. Their current Sierra Wireless system is around 5 years old and is unreliable, according to Cole County EMS Chief Eric Hoy.
Hoy says this especially affects rural areas.
"In rural areas where there is lower cell phone coverage, if that cellular signal drops, those GPS coordinates aren't passed back and forth to the dispatch system," Hoy said. "So if a call were to generate when a unit wasn't in cellular connection, the dispatch system wouldn't recognize where that unit was, and they wouldn't be dispatched to the call even if they were the closest unit."
Logistics chief Sam Gibson has seen the issue on the job.
"It happens fairly frequently. We'll be on route to a call, service drops and it just causes some chaos on the backend, as well as when we respond," Gibson said. "Not all information is relayed over the air. When connectivity drops, we don't get those important updates."
This is something that can hurt efficiency.
"It causes delays in reaching patients," Hoy said. "It causes delays in proper resources not getting assigned, and it makes the crew's life more difficult because they rely on that technology to do their record management."
Cole County EMS will be moving to Cradlepoint routers. The Cole County Sheriff's Office currently uses the Cradlepoint system, and the speed difference is noteworthy.
"The radio receiver used and the devices we currently have is version 8. The Cradlepoint devices that the sheriff's department has in place have version 21," Hoy said. "When we put it side by side, we were getting about 15 megabytes down on our current devices, and with the sheriff's department, we were getting 150 megabytes down in the same location."
There will be 22 new Cradlepoint routers installed on EMS services, which was approved by the Cole County Commission last week. It will cost $69,540.02 with $50,000 covered by tribal funds, while EMS will foot the rest of the bill out of its capital outlay fund.
The tribal funds are subsidiary of American Rescue Plan Act funds that were allocated to county governments.
"The new router will give us pretty close to 100% uptime, which means improved reliability in our GPS data," Hoy said. "Ensuring that the closest units are responding to emergencies and really allowing us to deliver care more effectively and efficiently."
Cole County EMS is waiting for the new devices to be delivered and hopes to have them in use by the end of the month.