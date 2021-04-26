COLE COUNTY - A Cole County pharmacy owner and a pharmacy technician were indicted last Wednesday on 34 total counts related to Medicaid fraud, forgery and identity theft, according to a release from the Missouri Attorney General's office.
Shane Becker, owner of the Old Town Pharmacy LLC, and Montserrat Ortega-Saucedo, a pharmacy technician at Old Town, were both indicted last Wednesday in Cole County. Old Town Pharmacy is located in Monett, Missouri.
A Cole County grand jury returned 26 counts of violations involving health care payments, six counts of forgery, one county of identity theft and one county of stealing by deceit, all occurring between May 3, 2018 and March 18, 2019.
The indictment alleges Becker and Ortega-Saucedo knowingly made a false statement to receive a health care payment from MO HealthNet, which is Missouri's Medicaid provider.
It also alleges that the two forged several Medicaid recipients' prescriptions, knowingly used MO HealthNet DCN numbers for six Medicaid recipients to appropriate approximately $25,000 from MO HealthNet and knowingly made false statements to MO HealthNet to receive a payment of approximately $25,000.