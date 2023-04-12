JEFFERSON CITY — Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson will seek the death penalty for a Jefferson City man charged with the murder of his child's mother, according to a notice of intent filed Wednesday.
Thompson said multiple aggravating factors has led his office to seek the death penalty against 36-year-old Sergio L. Sayles.
"Missouri sets out specific statutory, what we call aggravating factors or circumstances," Thompson said. "When present in a case, [they] allow the state to seek the death penalty."
Jasmine King was found dead Monday night with stab wounds and sharp-force injuries, according to a news release from Thompson.
Sayles was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, evidence tampering and first-degree stalking. He was arrested Monday night in McClung Park, where officers found a bloody knife and several of Sayles' belongings in a park bathroom trash can, according to the release.
He said his team made the decision to seek the death penalty after they evaluated the case. He said to determine this decision, they looked at Sayles prior assault conviction out of Illinois.
"We determined that several of those factors were present, and we chose to proceed with death penalty," Thompson said.
Sayles waived his formal arraignment and had his attorney present during his arraignment Wednesday.
"We did file our notice of intent to seek death penalty simultaneous to that," Thompson said.
Judge Brian Stumpe set a bond review hearing for Friday, but Thompson said Sayles will not be entitled to a bond and will remain in custody.
If Sayles is found guilty of first-degree murder, then there is a second phase of the trial called the penalty phase, according to Thompson.
"The only two punishments under Missouri law for first-degree murder are life in prison without parole and death penalty," Thompson said. "That second stage of the trial — if he's found guilty of first-degree murder — that's when the jury will decide, does he go to prison for life? Or does he get the death penalty?"
King filed a harassment and stalking complaint in 2021 against Sayles. In the complaint, Sayles had threatened to shoot and kill King, according to court documents. Sayles was scheduled to go on trial July 27 in connection to the complaint. Part of his pre-trial release condition was no contact with the victim or their family.
A preliminary hearing in the murder case is set for 9 a.m. May 10 at Cole County Courthouse.