JEFFERSON CITY – Cole County Public Works provided an update Tuesday afternoon on a diesel gas leak that was discovered Monday morning.
On Monday morning, Public Works responded to a fuel leak from one of their diesel fuel tanks located on Monticello Road.
Lincoln University staff alerted the Missouri Department of Natural Resources of a diesel odor and a "pink and rainbow sheen" found in a creek on LU's Alan T. Busby Farm.
Crews soon found it was off-road diesel fuel coming from a tank on Cole County Public Works' property, just across U.S. Highway 54 from the farm.
Public Works shut off the fuel tanks and began an operation to contain and dam the diesel fuel until environmental cleanup teams arrived later in the day.
On Tuesday morning, crews identified the leak's location. They are working to dig wells at the leak site to collect the contamination directly from its source. Initial findings show that the leak occurred between the tank and pumps, according to a news release.
"We are committed to a full cleanup of this spill," Public Works Director Eric Landwehr said. "We want to thank our staff and community partners for their quick response and helping us start the mitigation process quickly."
Emergency response crews from Environmental Works, Inc. have been working since Monday evening to contain and collect the fuel. Additional crews are also on scene working to repair and determine the cause of the incident.
In the press release, Cole County Public Works said they thoroughly analyzing the incident to improve response and to prevent similar occurrences in the future.