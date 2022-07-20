JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Commission voted Tuesday to reinstate a COVID-19 sick leave policy for county employees such as EMS personnel.
In a 2-1 vote Tuesday, commissioners approved having EMS staff be able to use 48 hours for COVID sick leave and all other county employees to have 40 hours.
This comes as the county is experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
"Over the last couple of weeks, we have seen an uptick in community spread, due to the prevalence of home tests right now," Eric Hoy, Chief of Cole County EMS, said.
As of July 19, the CDC reports 111 total COVID-19 cases in Cole County.
Harry Otto, the Western Distict Commissioner of Cole County, noted the large impact of COVID on several county employees.
"With the uptick in cases, and the cases of our employees in Sheriff's Department, in EMS, the ambulance area, the uptick is there," Otto said, "and it's affecting the crews. I thought it was time to bring that back, at least temporarily."
With the uptick in cases, there has also been an increase in calls for EMS service.
"Any time there's an uptick in cases, we naturally see an uptick in calls for service," Hoy said. "Right now, we're averaging about two to three calls per day for COVID related symptoms."
There is also an increase in COVID exposure amongst the front-line workers. There are anywhere from four to five Cole County EMS personnel called out sick with COVID-19 at the same time.
"We are currently seeing a handful of employees at a time that are being affected," Hoy said. "It is spreading more rapidly within our organization as well as the community."
The symptoms appear to be more mild, according to Hoy.
It is uncertain at this time where exactly the money will come from for the COVID leave plan.
"We can draw it from a couple sources," Otto said. "We'll probably use some of our ARPA money, the Relief Act money."
The plan will be in effect from a period going back to July 10, the start of the current pay period for the county, until Dec. 10, which is the last pay period of the year.
The plan is temporary.
"We have employees here who obviously have other illnesses, have family members, or maybe they're a new employee and they don't have sick time accrued up," Hoy said. "Since we are placing our employees in harm's way and exposing them to COVID on a daily basis, we really feel it's important to provide them with adequate leave if they do become sick themselves, so that it does not become a burden on them financially."