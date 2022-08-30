Cole County Residential Services to use grant for disability accommodations

JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County Residential Services, Inc. received a $386,663 grant from Central Bank Tuesday to put toward improving a local facility.
The Lewella Estes Apartment complex on the east side of Jefferson City provides housing for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The funding from the grant will go toward additional handicap parking, new HVAC air units, new ADA compatible stoves and modifications for roll-in showers.
“These upgrades are much needed as the populations we serve continue to grow,” said Nate Suttenfield, associate executive director of Cole County Residential Services, Inc. “We appreciate the support of Central Bank and all the agencies involved to secure this funding. Our residents are so excited for the improvements which will begin immediately.”
The grant was available through the federal Affordable Housing Program facilitated by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, a news release said.
“We are a community bank, and this type of partnership is a terrific example of how we can help enhance our community,” said Ken Theroff, president of Central Bank. “We feel honored to be able to support and help improve the great work of Cole County Residential Services, Inc..”