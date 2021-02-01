LOHMAN - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers are attempting to remove a submerged vehicle off Meadows Creek Road in Cole County.
Multiple vehicles are attending to the scene.
State Troopers are currently trying to retrieve a vehicle found in the water on Meadows Ford Road. The road is closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/uY0vLgMLzo— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 1, 2021
A black truck appears to be almost fully submerged in the water.
Crews have closed Meadows Creek Road.
