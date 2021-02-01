LOHMAN - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers are attempting to remove a submerged vehicle off Meadows Creek Road in Cole County.

Multiple vehicles are attending to the scene.

A black truck appears to be almost fully submerged in the water.

Crews have closed Meadows Creek Road.

KOMU 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED