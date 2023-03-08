COLUMBIA − A bus driver in Cole County was arrested Wednesday after reports that he argued with students and ran over mailboxes on his route.
Cole County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 3400 block of Schott Road after a caller said the bus driver intentionally hit mailboxes and then left the scene, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's department.
Through an investigation, deputies found the driver was arguing with students on the bus and ordered them all to exit, according to the sheriff's department. The driver then realized one of the students was on the phone with First Student, the company that owns the bus, and had everyone get back on.
Once students were on the bus, the driver reversed the bus and struck three mailboxes, pulled forward, and then backed into the mailboxes again before driving away from the scene, the sheriff's department said.
The driver was arrested without incident and transported to the Cole County Jail on a 24-hour hold. Charges had not been filed as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.
First Student came to pick up the bus and remaining riders. Some students were picked up by parents who opted out of getting back on the bus.
The sheriff's department did not disclose what district the bus driver worked for, or the driver's identity.