Cole County school bus driver fired after arrest

COLE COUNTY - First Student bus company has fired a Cole County school bus driver after he was arrested Wednesday for alleged child endangerment.
Reports say he argued with students and ran over mailboxes on his route.
In an email to KOMU 8 News, First Student said: "We understand the concern this incident has caused. At First Student, there is nothing more important than the safety of the students we transport. We are incredibly disappointed by our driver’s actions. Behavior such as this is unacceptable. The driver is no longer employed by First Student."
The Jefferson City School District claimed that the driver involved does not typically drive JC School routes and will not be returning to their district.
"We have high expectations for student and driver behavior on the school bus. These expectations were clearly not met during the incident which occurred on Bus 127 yesterday," a spokesperson for the district said:
Cole County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 3400 block of Schott Road Wednesday after a caller said the bus driver intentionally hit mailboxes and then left the scene, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's department.
First Student came to pick up the bus and remaining riders. Parents picked up students who opted out of getting back on the bus.
There are still no details available about the identity of the driver or any potential charges he may face. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson said his office is waiting for a probable cause statement from the sheriff's department before any charging decision is made.
