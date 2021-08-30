JEFFERSON CITY − A woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly trying to smuggle in methamphetamine into the Jefferson City Correctional Center.
A release from the Cole County Sheriff's Office says Sherry L. Rowe was taken into custody after she allegedly attempted to bring 6.4 grams of meth into the correctional center via a balloon.
Over the last week, Cole County deputies, along with the MUSTANG Drug Task Force, were cooperating with investigators from the correctional center, regarding a potential attempt to smuggle narcotics into the prison by placing the drugs in a balloon.
On Sunday, deputies and the drug task force saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect traveling toward the prison, and a traffic stop was initiated. Rowe consented to a search of the vehicle, and deputies located a white balloon containing 6.4 grams of meth.