COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department is increasing the starting pay for their personnel.
Currently the department is down by twenty-two personnel, including jailers and deputies.
"Jailers right now are making $35,000 a year starting pay, we're upping them to 42,000," Sam Bushman, Cole County Presiding Commissioner, said. "Our deputies are 38,000, we're upping them to 48,000. Then we're doing our corporals, sergeants, and lieutenants accordingly."
Other counties are also facing law enforcement shortages including Boone County, Calloway County, and more.
"It takes a special person, and you have to have a lot of training to be a law enforcement officer. We don't just give somebody a badge and a gun and say go out there and do your job. You've got to go through a lot of training," Bushman said.
