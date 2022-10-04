COLE COUNTY − The Cole County Sheriff's Department says it is searching for a suspect vehicle used during catalytic converter thefts.
Sheriff John Wheeler said Crime Stoppers is offering a $250 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
The CCSD is currently investigating catalectic converter thefts. We are trying to identify the vehicle used in these crimes.Crime Stoppers is offering a $250.00 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can go to https://t.co/M5nolHhdLB. pic.twitter.com/jHFT8cDzo3— Sheriff John Wheeler (@SheriffWheeler) October 4, 2022
The vehicle is a four-door blue sedan. The sheriff's office did not share additional details on the vehicle or thefts.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 573-659-8477 or go to jeffcitycrimestoppers.com