COLE COUNTY − The Cole County Sheriff's Department says it is searching for a suspect vehicle used during catalytic converter thefts.

Sheriff John Wheeler said Crime Stoppers is offering a $250 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

The vehicle is a four-door blue sedan. The sheriff's office did not share additional details on the vehicle or thefts.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 573-659-8477 or go to jeffcitycrimestoppers.com

