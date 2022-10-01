COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday it will host a Drug Take Back Event in October.
The sheriff's department partnered with the Russellville Fire Protection District and the Jefferson City Council to host the event.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at the Russellville Fire Protection District -- Station 1, located at 5423 Route AA.
The sheriff's department said they are hosting this event so people can bring any unwanted or unused prescription medication.
"Proper disposal of these medications will prevent possible misuse and will also keep them from harming the environment in which we live, " the Cole County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
The department also said a study from 2013 shows kids ages 12 to 17 abuse prescription drugs more than crack, methamphetamines and other addictive drugs.