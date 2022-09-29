COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department is warning of continuous scam calls in the area.
The department said it has received more complaints of scammers calling people involving missing court or jury duty.
Officials said the callers are identifying themselves as deputies from the department.
The department also said the scammers are telling people they have to pay money for missing their court or jury dates or else there will be a warrant out for their arrest.
The Cole County Sheriff's Department said they are warning people not to pay this money.
"If in doubt, call our office at 573-634-9160 or look up the number for court clerk of whatever county the official is representing. Do not use the number the individuals give you," the department said in a news release.
The department also said officials will show up in person if they have to serve a warrant.