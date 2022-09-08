COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Commission approved the purchase of 80 new body cameras at its meeting on Tuesday. This comes after the company the department bought its most recent cameras from said they would no longer be working in the bodycam business.
This will be the third generation of bodycams at the Cole County Sheriff's Office. However, these are different because the footage will be uploaded automatically though the cloud, rather than having to be burned onto a CD.
"It's going to improve officer safety. It's going to increase evidence quality. It's going to help us address citizens' complaints. It's going to hopefully reduce our agency liability," Sheriff John Wheeler said.
The Panasonic cameras they will now use coordinate with the dash cam system they already have in place. Sheriff Wheeler says it's a small change that will make a big difference in efficiency.
"It's going to be more efficient for my staff. It's going to lessen the time that my staff have to deal with making reports and making CDs, so it's going to save us a lot of time," Sheriff Wheeler said.
With staffing shortages, Sheriff Wheeler says the department could use all the help they can get.
"Whenever I come in, and I only have three people working the road, and two of them are in here doing reports or they're downloading their bodycam, I mean that's just not a real efficient use of time," Sheriff Wheeler said.
Sheriff Wheeler says the new cameras will cost $229,884 up front. There is an additional annual cost that is $67,280. While this costs more than the previous cameras, he says it's worth it for how much more it will provide for the department.
The department hopes to get this process started by Oct. 1. However, since they still have to install the cloud and train officers on the new software, he doesn't expect the system will be partially integrated until Nov. 1.