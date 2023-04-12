COLE COUNTY − A suspect in a Cole County shooting that injured a woman was charged Wednesday with six felonies.
Timothy Benson, 18, is charged with attempted voluntary manslaughter, two counts of armed criminal action, accessory to armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Bourbon Street around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.
An 18-year-old Jefferson City woman was shot in the head, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Benson drove the victim to St. Mary's Hospital, where she was then flown to University Hospital in Columbia. On Tuesday, the sheriff's office said the victim was in critical condition but stable.
A witness told investigators they heard Benson and the victim fighting about infidelity, according to court documents. They also said they heard the victim say she wanted to shoot herself.
Court documents say the "defendant assisted the victim with attempted self murder by providing a firearm he was not allowed to have."
The witness told investigators they saw Benson hide the gun prior to taking the victim to the hospital, according to court documents.
Benson is currently on felony probation and is not allowed to possess a firearm, according to court documents. He's currently being held without bond at the Cole County Jail. An arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.