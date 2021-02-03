COLUMBIA- EA Sports announced via Twitter Tuesday that a new version a college football game will be released.
While the timetable is not clear on when the game will come out, the announcement sparked tons of feedback on social media. The tweet currently has over 200,000 likes and over 100,000 retweets.
For those who never stopped believing...#EASPORTSCollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/2vDUYnbXEJ— EA SPORTS (@EASPORTS) February 2, 2021
Yet this game may look a bit different than its 2014 counterpart, as current name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights are being pushed through the NCAA, state legislatures and is also set to have a Supreme Court hearing.
The Missouri House of Representatives currently has two bills, House Bill 614 and House Bill 498, addressing these rights.
HB 614 is sponsored by Rep. Wes Rodgers (D), and HB 498 is sponsored by Rep. Nick Schroer (R), yet the bills are the exact same, with the goal of making sure it gets pushed though.
"Our articles intentionally look the same because we wanted to be bipartisan," Rep. Rodgers stated.
While the game release has no set timetable, the commitment by EA Sports to have the game come back signals a step forward in the battle for NIL rights for college athletes. One of the biggest reasons the game was discontinued was the usage of college athletes' likeness without them getting anything from it.
Former Mizzou and NFL tight end Chase Coffman reflected on how the old college football games would resemble some of the players.
"There's this other game, this EA Sports game, that comes out and if were good enough there's going to be someone that looks almost like us on there," Coffman said.
While there were players like Coffman that enjoyed seeing themselves in the game, other players had a different reaction.
One of the most famous people who spoke out against the game was Ed O'Bannon. His famous anti-trust case, O'Bannon v. NCAA, is one of the reasons why the original NCAA game was discontinued.
Former MU football and Kansas City Chiefs player Martin Rucker reflected on how important this game is for these student athletes.
"I think it's a lot of fun playing video games, and finally you're on one. Ya know, that's a really cool special feeling, so I'm glad that it is coming back, for those guys," Rucker said. "As far as receiving some sort of compensation, I think it's important. I think it will be great. A lot of these kids come from very, very adverse conditions and upbringings, so this will be another little pad to there pockets."
Currently, the EA Sports team is working on the game without the NIL rights in place, but without a set timeline, the game may come out after some of these NIL are resolved.