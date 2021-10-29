BOONVILLE - The Cooper County Prosecuting Attorney charged a Colorado man with attempted murder and kidnapping after an incident Thursday morning.
Eric Townsend, of Brighton, Colorado, was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman and stealing her vehicle.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to what they say they thought was a non-injury motor vehicle accident.
According to court documents, trooper found a white Chevrolet Sonic with a Colorado license plate traveled off Interstate 70, near mile marker 96, and came to a rest. It had extensive damage to its front end, but no one was in the vehicle.
A trooper then saw a woman run away from the interstate and toward the trooper. The woman had substantial injuries, but the trooper found that the injuries were not consistent with a crash.
The woman told the trooper that she was driving a red Chevrolet Equinox, but the vehicle wasn't found in the area, according to court documents.
The Equinox was later recovered near I-70 mile marker 74 in Saline County, and Townsend was located at a nearby business and detained.
In an interview at the Cooper County Sheriff's Office, Townsend told the trooper he intentionally struck the woman's vehicle with the intent to kill her, according to court documents. He then said he removed her from the car and tried to kill her by striking and strangling her. He also said he tried to gouge out her eyes, according to court documents.
Townsend then told the trooper he left the scene in her Equinox.
The Cooper County Prosecuting Attorney has charged Townsend with the following:
- Second degree attempted murder,
- First degree assault in the first degree,
- Armed criminal action,
- First degree kidnapping,
- First degree tampering with a motor vehicle,
- Leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
Townsend is being held at the Cooper County Detention Center on a no bond warrant.
The victim is currently receiving treatment and recovering at a nearby hospital.