MORGAN COUNTY − A Colorado man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Morgan County Wednesday evening.
The crash happened on southbound Ivy Bend Road, near Proctor Road, around 6:15 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The report says the 41-year-old man was traveling at a high rate of speed and went off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected and traveled off the left side of the road, which caused his Ford F250 to overturn several times, according to the report.
The man was life flighted to University Hospital for serious injuries. The report says he was not wearing a seatbelt.