PETTIS COUNTY - A single-vehicle crash on Route M south of Sedalia late Saturday morning sent three people to the hospital, one with serious injuries, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The 2004 Chevy Silverado was traveling northbound on Route M when it went off the right side of the road north of Garrison Road, hitting a concrete culvert and then running into a tree head-on, according to the report.
Passenger Janet Kemper, 53 of Lakewood, Colorado, was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries. The driver, Cullen Kemper, 55 of Lakewood, Colorado, and passenger Michael Smith, 20 of Wrentham, Massachusetts, were taken to Bothwell Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries, according to the report.
Janet Kemper was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.