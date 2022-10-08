COLUMBIA - Protesters and several organizations gathered at the Boone County Courthouse for a march, advocating for reproductive rights, Saturday afternoon.
The rally was mid-Missouri's contribution to the Nationwide Women's March "Women's Wave" Day of Action.
Organizer Amie Mette welcomed speakers at 4 p.m., and U.S. Representative Cori Bush, at 4:30 p.m.
Mette said the rally was an opportunity for activists to connect and form relationships with each other to hold government officials accountable.
"I like putting my labor back into my community," Mette said. "Autonomy is the end all be all of freedom."
Karlee Seek, the president of the Mizzou Democrats, a student-led political organization at the University of Missouri-Columbia, spoke at the march.
"I feel like the student voice is important. There's a divide between students and the community currently," Seek said. "I feel it's really important to allow that bridge to happen, where students to feel more involved."
Rep. Bush, D-Mo., attended the Women's Wave march amid her statewide Roe the Vote: Reproductive Freedom Tour. Rep. Bush will tour in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia, Springfield and St. Charles.
"You're sitting here for someone who needs you," Rep. Bush said to participants at the march. "We have thirty days, and it's in your hands."
According to a news release from Rep. Bush, her tour focuses on the fight for reproductive rights as the U.S. midterm elections are exactly one month away from Saturday. The general election is on November 8.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Missouri was the first state in the U.S. to ban abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this summer.
"Republicans in our state legislature and Attorney General Eric Schmitt made the decision to enact the nation's first ban on abortions, taking away the basic human rights of millions of people," Bush said in the release.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt issued an opinion to the Missouri Revisor of Statutes, triggering the Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson immediately signed a proclamation giving Schmitt's opinion legal effect to the statute, banning all abortions across the state.
Abortion in Missouri is only legal when there is a medical emergency situation. However, Parson's proclamation has no exceptions if a woman becomes pregnant as a result of rape, incest or human trafficking.
Schmitt's campaign team released a statement Saturday regarding Rep. Bush's statewide tour. Schmitt is a Republican candidate running for the Missouri U.S. Senate seat.
"By co-hosting this tour with Cori Bush, the Missouri Democratic Party and Trudy Busch Valentine demonstrate they are 100% aligned with these radical, anti-police policies," Rich Chrismer, spokesperson for Schmitt's senate campaign, said.
KOMU 8 reached out to the Missouri Right to Life, a state organization opposed to abortion rights, for comment on Saturday's rally but did not receive a response.