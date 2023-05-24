COLUMBIA – Starting May 30, Columbia Solid Waste crews will begin their curbside trash collections starting at 6:30 a.m.

Columbia Water and Light said in a tweet the change is so crews stay out of the summer heat.

Residents can still put bags out after 4 p.m. the day before collection day, but it is encouraged that all bags be on the curb no later than 6:30 a.m.

Columbia Water and Light offers a free app for notifications and reminders. It can be downloaded on the utility's website.

