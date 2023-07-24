COLUMBIA - A Columbia man whose house is near West Boulevard says proposed new regulations on short-term rentals could hurt homeowners.
Bruce Polansky and his wife bought a property in Columbia to visit their grandchildren multiple times a year. While the grandchildren are here in Mid-Missouri, Bruce and his wife live in North Carolina.
"I feel the restrictions of the current proposal are kind of overreaching," Polansky said.
They rent their house through Airbnb when they're away.
The Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission met with City Council Members for a work session Monday night, where they discussed their short-term rental regulation proposals.
It's actually illegal to rent a residential property for less than 30 days in Columbia. That's because there are no current codes for short-term rentals. (These short-term rentals do not include subleases). However, the city has not enforced any consequences on current short-term rental homeowners.
The current plan would limit short-term rentals to districts zoned for residential use (R1, R2, and RMH). Homeowners would have to apply for a short-term rental (STR) license and only one license would be given to each homeowner.
Additionally, the owner would only be able to rent out the property for a maximum of 120 days/year.
If the homeowner wants to rent a home that is not their primary residence, they must also apply for an additional conditional use permit.
This is all proposed legislation and council doesn't even plan on discussing it again until October, but it has Airbnb owners like Polansky concerned. He's part of a Facebook group with over 50 short-term rental property owners in Columbia.
Polansky did say, "I feel that Airbnbs should go through some sort of inspection. I feel there should be a licensing process, and I feel the revenue should be taxed." But, he thinks that regulations such as the 120 day/year maximum for rent should be lessened.
First Ward City Councilman Nick Knoth seems to agree.
"That's where I'm concerned," he told KOMU after the meeting. "We're taking away two-thirds of their ability to operate, and how that is going to impact their ability to provide for themselves and their families and keep their own roof over their heads."
Columbia's First Ward has more short-term rentals than any other.
Polansky said he and his wife put a lot of work into their house before listing it on Airbnb. "I think it helps the neighborhood. The house was run down and kind of uncared for," he said.
Polansky said he rented his house out for approximately 110 days the first year it was on Airbnb, and would like to rent it out more if the city allows him to do so.