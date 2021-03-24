COLUMBIA - The Columbia Airport Advisory Board voted Wednesday to support two artwork design proposals from two artists: one regional and one national.
The design proposals were reviewed by the city’s Standing Committee on Public Art, who passed a recommendation to the Commission on Cultural Affairs. The commission then recommended the proposals go forward to city council.
Manager for Columbia’s Office of Cultural Affairs Sarah Dresser said both works of art will be “great representations of Columbia’s art community” and show the thriving artistic culture and community here.
The airport broke ground on the new terminal in November with plans to complete the addition with more expansive flight options to Denver, Chicago, Dallas and Charlotte.
Chris Morrey is a Columbia native whose art will be featured in the new terminal expected to be finished in late spring or early summer 2022.
David Griggs is a national artist from Denver, Colorado whose project will also be installed in the completed terminal.
Dresser said although Griggs’ design is largely abstract and impressionistic, it was inspired by mid-Missouri topography and scenery.
“Viewers will have the opportunity to kind of try to figure out what they’re looking at,” she said. "Both designs reference kind of the seasons and orbits and flight, but in very different ways, and totally different design aesthetics.”
In a pre-council meeting earlier this month, Mitchell Fuemmeler, senior project manager for Nabholz Construction, said there are more opportunities to show local artwork with a ‘feature wall’ in the terminal. He said they are leaning towards a mosaic wall.
The artist’s two artwork project proposals will be viewed at a Columbia City Council public hearing scheduled for April 19.