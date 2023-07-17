MID- MISSOURI - The Columbia and Jefferson City Council are both scheduled to meet Monday evening.
Columbia City Council will discuss new recycling data as well as possible solutions for the cities continued recycling problem. Recycling services were suspended in May due to ongoing staffing issues.
The council will also vote on whether to change city ordinances that regulate the marijuana possession and consumption in Columbia.
Also on the agenda is the introduction of the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024. The new fiscal year will start Oct. 1.
The proposed budget includes what the city is calling a "$10 million commitment to employees." The budget includes three times the usual amount allocated for increasing city employee salaries.
This plan comes after a union of city workers protested over a wage dispute earlier this year. Columbia City Manager De'Carlon Seewood said they worked with the union to ensure employee pay was a priority.
“The one thing that we really looked into as we’re going into this budget was we wanted to concentrate on employees first," Seewood said. "So there’s a lot of things that our department directors asked for that we actually had to say no too because we couldn’t fit that in along with the employee package.”
There will be three public hearings for the proposed budget before it is officially adopted:
- Monday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m.
“The one thing I want to make sure is that residents have the opportunity to actually review the budget, make comment," Seewood said. "And so we have beheardcomo.gov. That’s an opportunity to say here’s my question, here’s my concern, here’s my thoughts. “
Council members will vote to adopt the budget Sept. 18.
In Jefferson City, the council is set to vote on terminating the cities scooter agreement with Bird Rides Inc. The agreement is currently scheduled to expire in August.