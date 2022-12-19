COLUMBIA - Columbia and Jefferson City will review a proposal to tax recreational marijuana Monday evening.
Both city councils will review a 3% tax on recreational marijuana after Missouri voters approved an amendment to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use.
The measure to tax recreational marijuana would appear before Columbia and Jefferson City voters during the next election on April 4, 2023.
According to meeting documents, funds from the proposed tax in Columbia would go towards mental health and addiction services. The 3% tax would not apply to medical marijuana.
The Columbia city clerk has to certify the proposal by Jan. 24 for it to appear before voters in the April election.
Voters approved a 6% statewide tax as part of legalizing recreational marijuana in November. The amendment allowed individual cities to add an additional 3% on sales.
Columbia's city council meeting begins at 7 p.m. and Jefferson City's starts at 6 p.m.