COLUMBIA - The rivalry between MU and the University of Kansas is extending beyond the basketball court this weekend.
The Columbia Salvation Army and the Lawrence Salvation Army in Kansas, will be competing to see which organization can raise the most money from their kettle pots and bell ringing on Friday and Saturday. The competition goes along with the Missouri versus KU Border War game on Saturday.
This will be the second year the competition takes place. Columbia Salvation Army core officer Kevin Cedervall said the competition was successful in its first year.
"Last year we heard that Mizzou was bringing back the Border War with basketball, and we decided that it would be fun to work with Lawrence and just bring in some friendly competition to see who can outdo the other this weekend surrounding the other," Cedervall said. "Any money raised on Friday and Saturday this weekend is going towards the total, and whoever raises the most through whatever activities they do, wins the trophy."
The Lawrence Salvation Army took the win last year. Lawrence raised over $10,000 during last year's competition, while Columbia raised just over $8,000.
The Lawrence Salvation Army core officer Landon McClintock said he hopes to take the win again this year.
"Hopefully we are going to take up the mantel, hopefully we will bring home another trophy," McClintock said.
He said that some members of the KU basketball team spent the day taking donations at Salvation Army kettles to try and make that happen.
Cedervall said that while the goal of the weekend is to win the competition, it will also help Columbia Salvation Army meet their overall donation goal for the season.
"We are a little bit behind last year in regards to money, so we are hoping that this weekend will help us get closer to our goal," Cedervall said. "In our kettles, we have raised about $20,000 of our $98,000 goal, which sounds like we have got a huge way to go, but we usually make the majority in the last couple weeks."
Columbia Salvation Army will have kettles outside of Mizzou Arena during Saturday's game for those going to the game and want to donate.
Tipoff is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.