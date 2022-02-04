COLUMBIA - Rainbow trout love the cold water and are stocked in five different lakes for anglers to use in mid-Missouri - Cosmo-Bethel Lake in Columbia, Kiwanis Lake in Mexico, McKay Park Lake in Jefferson City, Lake Minesa in Marshall and Veterans Park Lake in Fulton.
Rainbow trout are stocked in these lakes in November with a catch and release season lasting from Nov. 1 to Jan. 31. Two-thousand four hundred smaller trout were stocked in Cosmo-Bethel Lake in Columbia. Only six to eight large trout were stocked.
Feb. 1 marked the beginning of catch and keep season. An angler is allowed to harvest four trout in a day. They must also have a trout permit from the Missouri Department of Conservation. Fishers can choose from a variety of methods to catch the fish, but pole and line is most common.
After a fit of snow in Columbia, ice has covered Cosmo-Bethel Lake. This hasn't stopped the dedicated fishermen. They have found different ways to break through the ice while safely staying on shore.
One angler, Isaac Prieto, caught his limit on opening day. He says he loves to eat his catches.
"I like the taste of them. My wife fixes them with stuffing, you know turkey stuffing and she puts it in there and then we fry it, put it in the oven and let it cook. Then we just let it sit, and take it out the next day and the next day it tastes better than the first day," Prieto said.
MDC fisheries management biologist Brian McKeage said the sport seems to be getting more popular as more mid-Missourians learn that it's available to them.
"I think it is catching on now, and more and more people are becoming aware that those fish are stocked in the fall and are able to start keeping those Feb. 1," McKeage said.
Rainbow trout can only survive in cold water, making winter the perfect season to catch them.