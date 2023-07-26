COLUMBIA — With high temperatures roasting Columbia, one animal shelter is asking for the public's help to protect stray dogs.
Due to a lack of air conditioning in half of its building, the Central Missouri Humane Society (CMHS) encourages anyone who finds a lost dog to find an alternative placement for a few days.
"It was 90 degrees INSIDE when we left last night," a Facebook post from CMHS said.
Although some comments of the Facebook post offered portable air conditioning units, the shelter says the design of the building makes them unfeasible.
"We have indoor/outdoor runs, and the cool air would just go right back outside," CMHS responded.
Michelle Casey, associate director at CMHS, said the lack of air conditioning during extreme heat raises concerns for the dogs' safety.
"One area where the dogs are housed does not have air conditioning. It does have guillotine door. So the dogs are able to go in and out, but there is no air conditioning," Casey said.
Unfortunately, other animal shelters in the area may not be able to help. A phone call to the Fulton Animal Control Center revealed that it can only take in animals found within city limits. Additionally, the Callaway County Humane Society only finds animals foster homes; it does not have a building to house them.
Casey said the summer season is the shelter's busiest time of the year.
"So we've got a lot of requests, not only strays coming in, but also requests from owners in the community that are no longer able to keep their pets," she said.
According to Casey, CMHS is the only open-door shelter in Boone County.
"We take in animals regardless of health, breed, age, temperament," Casey said. "So if you have a stray and you come to our door at any time, we will take that stray."
Another factor plays into the crowded shelter, according to Casey.
"There's a lot of rural counties surrounding us that just don't have any resources for lost or unwanted pets," she said. "So we try to do everything we can to send our resources to help impact the most pets possible."
Casey said the biggest thing the shelter needs is a new building.
"The reason we don't have AC, the reason that the walls are collapsing, is just because this is an old building, and it's outgrown our current needs," she said.
Therefore, Casey said the best solution is encouraging short-term foster care.
"If you're able to come down to the shelter and pick up a pet and take it home, even just for a few days, especially while we have this extreme heat, that would be incredibly helpful to us," Casey said. "It'll change the life of an animal and it's all free."
CMHS said it will provide all the supplies needed to foster, and every Wednesday, certain animals can be adopted for free.
For more information on fostering, volunteering or adopting, visit CMHS's website.