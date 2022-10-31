COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia announced Monday that Clayton Farr Jr. will be the next fire chief of the Columbia Fire Department (CFD).
Farr will be sworn in as fire chief during the Nov. 7 city council meeting at 7 p.m. in City Hall's Council Chambers.
According to the Columbia city manager's office, Farr was identified as the top candidate after a nationwide recruitment and search process conducted by SGR consulting company.
"During our competitive search process to fill the position of fire chief, Farr stood out as the best fit for the position due to his extensive experience in the fire service and his progressive leadership within the Columbia Fire Department," City Manager De’Carlon Seewood said. "I feel having continuity of leadership as Farr steps into the permanent role will be incredibly beneficial to the women and men of the Columbia Fire Department. His vision for the Department aligns with the quality and standards the City and its residents expect from its leaders."
Serving as interim fire chief since September, Farr has worked in fire and emergency services for 30 years and has been with the CFD since 1998. During that time, he has been promoted through the ranks, having worked as a firefighter, assistant fire marshal, lieutenant, battalion chief, division chief/shift commander and as assistant fire chief.
Farr has also worked as a fire investigator for the Columbia Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office and the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District. He has also assisted the Mid-Missouri Bomb Squad since its inception more than 15 years ago.
"I am truly humbled and very excited for this amazing opportunity to serve our community as your fire chief,'' Farr said. "I work alongside a first-class group of women and men who compose your Columbia Fire Department and have tremendous respect for the amazing work they selflessly perform each day, giving back to the community through their work."
Farr said as he moves into the position of fire chief, his vision will include focusing on decisions that will improve the safety of Columbia’s residents.
"As I move into this position, it is my goal to continue seeking opportunities to expand the fire department with additional fire stations and personnel so we are prepared to have a greater impact in meeting our citizens’ needs in a more timely manner," Farr said. "I want our department to be innovative in our delivery of training, not only internally, but also to our citizens and ensure our staff has the right apparatus and equipment to respond to an ever-increasing volume and complexity of emergency incidents."