COLUMBIA — The Mayor’s Task Force on Bicentennial Celebration Planning announced a long weekend of events culminating in its main bicentennial celebration on Sunday, July 4.
Thursday, July 1
- "We Always Swing" Jazz Series at Rose Music Hall. Tickets are $10 in advance.
Friday, July 2
- Beginning of Columbia's Bicentennial Celebration
- Red, White and Blues featuring the Danielle Nicole Band and the Fried Crawdaddies at Rose Music Hall. The free show starts at 6:00 p.m.
- The Odyssey Chamber Music Series presents CoMo Bicentennial at First Baptist Church. The free show starts at 7:00 p.m.
- The John William "Blind" Boone Bicentennial Concert featuring Reginald R. Robinson, John Reed-Torres and Dr. Jolie Rocke at the Second Missionary Baptist Church. The free show starts at 7:00 p.m. The tickets for after party cost $25.
Saturday, July 3
- Parley P. Pratt Freedom Run 1 or 4-mile run/walk beginning at the Boone County Courthouse. The course passes by 28 local symbols of First Amendment freedoms. The free event starts at 7 a.m.
- Free guided tours of the African American Heritage Trail Tours from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Free Historic Preservation Commission History Tour at 5:30 p.m.
- Red, White and Groove featuring The Stone Sugar Shakedown and Catdaddy’s Funky Fuzz Bunker Band at Rose Music Hall. The doors open for the free show at 5:00 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.
- The Missouri Symphony Society presents City That I Love at the Missouri Theater. The tickets cost $35 to $45 and show begins at 7 p.m. The concert features the Missouri Symphony Orchestra and follows Columbia's historical timeline with music from each era.
Sunday, July 4
- Come to Flat Branch Park and throughout The District and the North Village Arts District for a day of celebration for Columbia's Bicentennial from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Food trucks
- Film screenings
- History tours
- District decorations
- Musical performances
- Red, White and Bluegrass featuring Old Salt Union and One Way Traffic at Rose Music Hall. The free show starts at 6 p.m.
- Fire in the Sky, the state's largest fireworks display, begins at 9:15 p.m. The fireworks will be shot from American Legion Park, choreographed to music on KBXR. The park will be closed for viewing.
Learn more about bicentennial celebration events at CoMo200.com or on Facebook.
Editor's Note: KOMU 8 is a sponsor of Fire in the Sky.