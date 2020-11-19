COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is adding a new payment option for utility bills.
The city, in conjunction with Walmart, is adding an "instant pay" option for their utility bills, allowing them to reach the City's system in 30 minutes or less.
"This is a huge step forward as we strive to provide additional payment options, enhance convenience and be more accessible to our residents," City of Columbia Treasurer Chelsea Miller said.
Utility customers will need to visit any Walmart customer service area and provide their bill or full utility account number and pay for their bill with cash or debit card.