COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation announced Thursday it will hold a public input meeting to discuss the development of the Whitegate Park property.
The drop-in meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2205 Whitegate Drive.
Funds from a park sales tax bought the 2.24-acre park back in 2018.
The park plans were voter-approved with these funds in 2021. The plans fill a need for a neighborhood park in the Columbia area.
The park could include a youth activity court, basketball court, playground, shelter and open greenspace.
The city of Columbia said parks staff will be available to discuss the plans and listen to public comments. There is also an online comment form for people who cannot attend the meeting.