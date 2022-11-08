COLUMBIA — The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) announced Tuesday the results of feedback collected on how to allocate American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Following a survey that received 4,470 responses, PHHS conducted a series of focus groups to hear from individuals who were identified as underrepresented and individuals who have experiences that align with the top priorities identified in the survey results.
Based on the results of the survey and focus groups, the Columbia City Council determined these priority areas where it would like the second tranche of ARPA funding to be spent: access to services, affordable housing, workforce support and mental health access.
Focus groups were held from Aug. 8 to Sept. 1, and the results were presented to the city council Monday. The results can also be found online.
ARPA is a federal aid package that provides funding to families, governments, businesses, schools, nonprofits and others impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Columbia will receive a total of $25.2 million of ARPA funds in two tranches.
The city of Columbia has not yet determined a date on which it will begin hearing proposals for projects within these priority areas.