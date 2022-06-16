COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services announced in a press release Thursday the top concerns and priorities of 3,000 residents who so far have taken the American Rescue Plan Act survey.
The survey asks residents for their input on the ARPA funds and their experiences in Columbia during the pandemic.
According to the survey, the top three priorities for ARPA spending are as follows:
- Funding to help community members access health services, including mental health services,
- Investments in affordable housing,
- Investments in sewer and water infrastructure.
The top three responses regarding the biggest challenges in recovering from the pandemic are:
- Mental health - depression, anxiety, etc.
- Emotional - isolation
- Emotional - Fear of illness/being around others
The city of Columbia was allocated $25.2 million in ARPA funds over the course of two installments. City council voted to designate the first installment toward behavioral crisis care mental health service, homelessness, community violence and workforce development.
Where the other $12.6 million will go depends on the results of the survey.
Kari Utterback, the senior planner for PHHS, said Columbia wants to hear from people who have been affected by COVID-19.
"I think the people closest to that impact are the ones who should be telling us what were should be spending the money on," Utterback said.
The survey, which can be taken here, runs from June 1 to June 30. Its results will be used to create focus groups in July. The city then will release a report to council in August or September, in which the city will use to submit for the funding.
For questions about the survey or the community engagement process, email ARPA@CoMo.gov.