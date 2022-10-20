COLUMBIA - The Activity and Recreation Center of Columbia is hosting an interested parties meeting Thursday to discuss new proposed improvements to the facility. Residents can talk directly with planners and give their input on various projects themselves.
"The ARC was built 20 years ago," Toney Lowery, senior parks planner for the city, said. "Like any other 20-year-old building that gets used as much as that one does, stuff just needs to be replaced."
The ARC is looking to improve flooring in various parts of the center, replace the play structure in the pool, replace the hot water heater, and repair some foundational issues. They're also looking to replace some parts of the elevator that are no longer manufactured.
The city currently estimates the project will be finished at least by the end of 2023. They say they want to avoid disrupting ARC activities as much as possible, and the ARC tends to get busier as it gets colder out. Because of this, they currently don't have a start date in mind.
"We don't know yet when we'll be fixing each thing, but a lot of people use the ARC when it gets cold out just for walking," Lowery said. "It's a high use time. We definitely don't want certain areas of the facility to be out of commission for three of four months."
The projects will be funded mostly by donation and the voter-approved park sales tax. The tax, which was renewed last year, is one fourth of one penny.
The city still isn't sure how much the project will cost in total.
The meeting will take place at the ARC from 5 to 7 p.m. Afterwards there's a Parks and Recreation Commission meeting. Because of this, some of the Parks and Rec department officials will also be in attendance at the interested parties meeting.
Lowery says this is an opportunity for the public to get their voice heard.
"I always tell people, we don't buy a pencil unless the council tells us to," Lowery said. "And the council will be looking, reading, and hearing all of these comments. Project do change based on public input all the time. We're using their money through the taxes to do this, so we want to hear from them and make sure they're okay with it."
Lowery says many of these projects are simply overdue, and keeping up with the maintenance just isn't working anymore. That's why so many of the projects are full replacements.
"Water heater's got to be replaced. Elevator's got to work. Flooring is getting worn out and we've got some foundation issues that we have to address," Lowery said. "Since it's a 20-year-old building, nothing that's happening is out of the ordinary, it's just a 20-year-old building, and it needs fixed."