COLUMBIA- The Montminy Gallery inside the Boone County Historical Society is currently hosting The First Annual Holiday Show, their first exhibit where they allow people to purchase any art shown in the exhibit while it is still open.
The gallery has 10 different forms of art such as paintings, clothing, iron sculptures, ceramics and more from eight local artists.
The artists all create art differently, which allows this gallery to showcase even the same art forms in diverse ways.
The art ranges from $50 to $1,000 and those interested can take home their art immediately after they buy it.
The gallery attendants help people take home items they purchase as well as replace items sold.
"There is always something on the wall for you to see by all eight artists," Mary Ellen Lohmann, director of communications for the gallery, said.
Lohmann said the goal of this exhibit was to not only showcase different art forms but to offer art that people could give as a gift for the holidays to spread joy.
This is why the gallery did not make people wait until the exhibit was over to purchase art shown.
The exhibit will be open until Jan. 7 when the gallery will replace it with a different exhibit.
The gallery is located at 3801 Ponderosa Street in Columbia.