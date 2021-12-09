Columbia Art League encourages community to give the gift of art

COLUMBIA − The Columbia Art League is encouraging the community to get creative while gift giving this holiday season with their annual "Give the Gift of Art" exhibit.
The exhibit features over 60 pieces of handmade art by local artists.
The goal of the exhibit is to offer Missourians pieces that could be purchased as gifts for the holiday season, according to Executive Director Kelsey Hammond.
"We call it 'Give the Gift of Art' because we want to encourage people to give unique, handmade artworks or gifts to people for the holiday season," Hammond said.
"Give the Gift of Art" is a member-only exhibit, which means artists whose work is shown are local.
"Everyone who is a member of the art league is local, from mid-Missouri", said Hammond.
Hammond said this exhibit gives the community the opportunity to find a gift that they wouldn't be able to find anywhere else.
"In this particular show, some people really lean into the holiday theme, and other people kind of think of something that you would give to someone that matches their house, or something that they would love," Hammond said. "You can really kind of buy something for anyone that you're looking for."
Another employee at the art league, Marc Chauvin, agreed that the "Give the Gift of Art" exhibit allows viewers to think outside the box while holiday shopping.
"When you purchase an artist's work from this exhibit, you're not just purchasing that piece, you're purchasing the artist's time," Chauvin said.
The artwork in the exhibit will be available to purchase in store and online through Jan. 6.
The gallery is open 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. The Columbia Art League is located at 207 South Ninth Street in downtown Columbia.