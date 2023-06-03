After a brief two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Columbia Art League is hosting it's 65th ever "Art In The Park" festival at Stephens Lake Park this weekend.
The festival was held last year, albeit at a lower capacity than previous years. 2023's festival, however, marks the first back at full speed. This year's festival expects to welcome roughly 15,000 people from across the country over the weekend. The Columbia Art League welcomed 97 vendors for the event.
This marks the second festival at the helm for Kelsey Hammond. Hammond is the executive director of the Columbia Art League, a title she took over right before the pandemic hit in 2020.
"It means a lot," Hammond said of the event being back at full capacity. "Last year was incredible to see people who haven't seen each other in a long time embracing, which we hadn't been doing even a year ago."
This year's event also brought 13 local food trucks and vendors to Stephens Lake Park, as well as games and entertainment. Chuck Bay and his barber shop quartet have been singing at the show for a number of years now. With the event happening towards the beginning of June every year, Bay believes it rings in a season of celebration for the Columbia community.
"It's kind of the kickoff to summer," Bay said. "It's a good place to come and see interesting art and reconnect with new friends.
2023 marked Randy McDermit's second year as a vendor at Art In The Park. McDermit is an artist specializing in acrylic painting. McDermit has been making art for roughly 40 years, though he decided to start doing more after his recent retirement.
"Up to this point, this is my one stop," McDermit said. "I really enjoyed it last year, and people seem to be very excited to be out. This year it seems to be the same."
While McDermit has his work on display around Columbia, vendors came from as far west as New Mexico, and as far east as Ohio, to sell their work at this event. The Columbia Art League holds galleries and shows throughout the year, mostly at their 9th Street location. However, space limitations prevent the number of people who can take in art at that facility. This event is the League's largest of the year.
The festival will be open until 5 P.M. on Saturday, June 3 and until 4 P.M. on Sunday, June 4th.