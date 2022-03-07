COLUMBIA - A Columbia artist has painted her garage door in support of Ukraine during Russia's invasion.
“Having something symbolic at my house has created a conversation topic for people I live next to," Adrienne Luther said. "I painted my garage door to signal to my neighbors that this is something that I stand for."
"I call it my prayer piece," Luther said.
When Russia invaded Ukraine, many Americans responded similarly to Luther, calling for peace and standing with Ukraine during the time of conflict.
Stephen Quackenbush teaches politics and war at the University of Missouri. He says this conflict can be classified as a war.
“Scholars of international relations define war as a militarized conflict with at least 1,000 battle deaths," Quackenbush said. "Right now, we're over 1,000 battle deaths."
Quackenbush said a country does not have to declare war for a conflict to be considered a war.
"The United States last declared war in WWII," Quackenbush said. "A declaration of war is few and far between. It really has no bearing."
Regardless of the technicalities of the invasion, Luther knows the picture she's painted is important.
“However we want to label it on that broader scale, it definitely is a conflict because people are facing a lot of feelings," Luther said. "We’re confused, we’re frustrated, I feel powerless. Being able to connect with neighbors on a smaller scale through art has been able to help in just processing all of this.”